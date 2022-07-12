Green Group Tells 10th Circ. Denver Smog Plan Is Dangerous

By Clark Mindock (July 12, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT) -- A green group on Tuesday accused the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of ignoring concerns that Colorado's plan to clean up smog in the Denver area includes a dangerous loophole that inadvertently allows unlimited air pollution from drilling and fracking. The Center for Biological Diversity said in its suit filed in the Tenth Circuit that the EPA should have never approved the state's plan to clean up smog in the area, since it included a loophole that lets emissions from drilling, fracking and completion of extraction sites off the hook. That's because Colorado's nonattainment new source review program exempts "temporary" emissions from...

