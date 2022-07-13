Hemp Seed Contract Suit Tossed Over Jurisdiction

By Jonathan Capriel (July 13, 2022, 11:52 AM EDT) -- A farming operation accused of bilking a Colorado-based hemp seed distributor out of more than $300,000 has escaped liability for now, a federal judge ruled, finding that the seed producer failed to identify the "citizenship" of the farm company's owners. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kristen L. Mix said on Monday that AAHC Management and Consulting LLC "missed the mark" when it assumed it could simply say USA Hemp Farms LLC's "principal place of business" is Chicago when it filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for 438,909 hemp seeds. Actually, the hemp seed producer needed to pinpoint the citizenship of USA Hemp Farms' owners...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS