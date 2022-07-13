LegitScript To Face PharmacyChecker Suit Over Blacklisting

By Bryan Koenig (July 13, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Pharmacy verification and monitoring service provider LegitScript will have to face an antitrust lawsuit after an Oregon federal court found Pharmacychecker.com's allegation that it was "blacklisted" from the drug price checking market to be sufficiently credible. U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon said the plaintiff adequately linked LegitScript to the alleged anticompetitive conspiracy. The West Coast case against LegitScript LLC will now move ahead as a New York federal judge oversees similar allegations by PharmacyChecker.com LLC against a quartet of trade groups. "PharmacyChecker plausibly alleges that LegitScript worked in concert with the membership organizations to which LegitScript belonged to protect LegitScript...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS