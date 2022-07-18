International Law May Protect Foreign Investors In Russia

By James Maton, Rachel Thorn and Juan Nascimbene (July 18, 2022, 8:37 AM BST) -- In light of recent events in Ukraine and the possibility that Russia may seize assets of foreign entities, companies with investments in Russia may have a direct right of action against Russia if it seizes their investments, including their local operating companies. That action is governed by international law and would be heard by an independent arbitration tribunal and awards are enforceable throughout the world against nonimmune Russian assets. Measures Adopted by Russia Russia has adopted a series of countermeasures against Western companies as a result of the various sanctions imposed by Western countries due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine....

