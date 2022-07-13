CFPB Says Payday Lender Hid Free Repayment Plans

By Sarah Jarvis (July 12, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday filed suit in a Texas federal court against a private equity-owned payday lender for allegedly concealing free repayment plans from struggling borrowers and lying about the number of times it would try to debit borrowers' bank accounts for loan and fee repayment. The CFPB said in its complaint that Irving, Texas-based Populus Financial Group Inc. — one of the largest payday lenders in the country, which does business as ACE Cash Express Inc. — engaged in unfair, deceptive and abusive acts by concealing a free repayment plan option from consumers who indicated they couldn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS