Boston Can't Escape Former Top Cop's Termination Suit

By Brian Dowling (July 12, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A federal judge said Tuesday the former Boston police commissioner can move forward with defamation and invasion of privacy claims against the city tied to the previous mayor's airing of domestic abuse allegations against the top cop, while throwing out other parts of the case. U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin said Dennis White could continue his post-termination legal battle in federal court because he laid out a single federal "stigma-plus" claim against the city. White, named police commissioner by outgoing mayor Martin Walsh in late January 2021, was placed on administrative leave days into the job after domestic abuse allegations...

