Life After 'Varsity Blues': What's Next For The Boston Feds

By Chris Villani (July 13, 2022, 10:13 AM EDT) -- After more than three years, 57 defendants and a boatload of billable hours, the "Varsity Blues" prosecution is finally winding down, leaving the Boston U.S. Attorney's Office to contemplate its next act. The legal issues, most of which are novel, are shifting to the appellate courts, and two of the most entrenched co-conspirators in the college admissions scheme are slated to be sentenced in September. The end of the high-profile case that pitted prosecutors against the biggest of BigLaw firms figures to bring a sigh of relief to the Boston U.S. Attorney's Office, experts say. They expect prosecutors to pivot back...

