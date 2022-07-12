Seyfarth Adds Gov't Contracts Team From K&L Gates

By Rachel Rippetoe (July 12, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP welcomed a new government contracts team in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, with three attorneys joining from K&L Gates LLP. Amy C. Hoang, a former partner and practice group coordinator of K&L Gates' government contracts and procurement policy group, has moved to Seyfarth, along with counsel Erica L. Bakies and associate Sarah F. Burgart. The lawyers will work in the litigation department and government contracts practice group, the firm said in a release on Tuesday. "Continuing to grow the firm's Government Contracts practice is a top priority for our department and we are fortunate to add Amy, Erica, and...

