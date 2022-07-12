Taylor English Targets Orlando For 2nd Fla. Office

By Madison Arnold (July 12, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Taylor English Duma LLP announced plans on Tuesday to establish a physical office space in Orlando, Florida, only its second brick-and-mortar location outside Atlanta, and to "rapidly" expand its presence in the mid-Florida market by increasing its number of attorneys in the area. The firm said it has selected partner Catrina Markwalter, a member of the construction and litigation departments, to serve as managing partner, and that it would be looking for a new space over the next six months. "At the beginning of the year, the firm made a commitment to begin opening small, boutique offices in markets across the...

