Ex-Stobart CEO Loses Bid To Appeal Loss Over Deleted Texts

By Silvia Martelli (July 13, 2022, 4:45 PM BST) -- The High Court has refused to let a founder of Stobart Group appeal findings that his successor as chief executive didn't dishonestly delete messages with a colleague in advance of the lawsuit accusing the company of plotting to push him out in a power struggle. High Court Judge Thomas Leech ruled Tuesday that the logistics company's founder, William Andrew Tinkler, has no real prospect of proving that his findings in June were unjust or unfair. Judge Leech had ruled in June that Warwick Brady, who would replace Tinkler as CEO of Stobart, did not delete messages with another company official to...

