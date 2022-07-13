State Farm Backs $111M Autonomous Vehicle Fund

By Renee Hickman (July 13, 2022, 8:26 PM EDT) -- State Farm Ventures, the insurance company's venture capital arm, is backing autonomous vehicle tech company May Mobility in its latest round of funding totaling $111 million. May Mobility, whose technology is used to provide public and private transportation in the U.S. and Japan, is touting the insurance company's investment as an indication of support from the industry for the ability of autonomous vehicles to reduce road accidents. In an announcement from May Mobility, Chief Financial Officer Ryan Green said "the insurance industry sees the future of mobility and is recognizing the importance of helping to design the way insurance will support...

