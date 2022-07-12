Car Dealership Looks To Drag Renault, Nissan Into Suit

By Ronan Barnard (July 12, 2022, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A Scottish car dealer launched a bid Tuesday to add Renault UK Ltd. and Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd. to its lawsuit against a financial services company, accusing them of cutting off its finances and destroying its business. Mackie Motors (Brechin) Ltd. moved to switch its suit against RCI Financial Services Ltd. to the Commercial Court and add Renault and Nissan to the suit as the dealership financier allegedly acts as an agent for the automakers. If this bid fails, it would move to strike out its own claim. RCI terminated the agreement based on an online article alleging that Mackie Motors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS