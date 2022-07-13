RICO Suit Against Cannabis Cos. Claims THC Levels Inflated

By Mike Curley (July 13, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A group of medical marijuana recipients is hitting several cannabis businesses with a racketeering suit, saying they conspired to overstate the amount of THC in the flowers they grow, sell and certify, defrauding customers. In a complaint filed Tuesday in Arkansas federal court, the proposed class action led by Don Plumlee, Jakie Hanan and Pete Edwards brings claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, saying that by cultivating and selling cannabis, which is still illegal under the Controlled Substances Act, the companies have conspired to violate federal law despite Arkansas' legalization of the drug. The complaint names Steep Hill...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS