Carlton Fields Adds Business Litigator In DC

By Jack Rodgers (July 13, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Carlton Fields has added an of counsel to its business litigation group in Washington, D.C., the firm recently announced. Benjamin M. Stoll joins the firm after working for more than a decade as a Williams & Connolly LLP associate, according to his LinkedIn profile. He will continue representing clients in complex civil and criminal litigation relating to business, representing clients in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, telecommunications and high-tech industries, the firm said in a statement July 11. Donald R. Kirk, who co-chairs the firm's business litigation practice, said in a statement that Stoll's broad experience would be an immediate benefit for the...

