1st Circ. Keeps Seasonal Closures On Maine Lobster Fishing

By Gina Kim (July 13, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Tuesday vacated a lower court order blocking the National Marine Fisheries Service from enforcing limits on lobster fishing off the coast of Maine during winter months to protect North Atlantic right whales, rejecting the fishers' argument that data showed no whale presence in the restricted area. In a 15-page order penned by U.S. Circuit Judge William J. Kayatta Jr., a three-judge panel struck down a group of lobster fishers and fishing companies' challenge to a regulation issued last August by NMFS that implemented seasonal closures within a 967-square-mile section of the Atlantic Ocean's Gulf of Maine between...

