Brooks Bros. CEO Accused Of Using Ch. 11 To Buck Liabilities

By Rick Archer (July 13, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The litigation trustee for retailer Brooks Brothers has filed suit in Delaware against ex-CEO Claudio Del Vecchio, claiming he took the company into Chapter 11 to try to avoid millions of dollars in personal liability for an investment deal. In a complaint filed Tuesday in Delaware Chancery Court, William Reid IV accused Del Vecchio of ending years of using Brooks Brothers as a "personal asset and thriving vanity project" by taking the company into bankruptcy in an attempt to avoid paying out on a promise to personally guarantee a major investment. "Through the self-interested conduct summarized above, Del Vecchio breached his...

