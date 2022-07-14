Prince Lobel Adds Seasoned IP Pro In Boston

By Ryan Harroff (July 14, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Prince Lobel has added an intellectual property attorney who has run his own firm for the last nine years to its Boston office. Brian Dingman is joining Prince Lobel as a partner after running Dingman IP Law and representing software and technology companies of all sizes, the firm said Tuesday. He established Dingman IP following 13 years at Mirick O'Connell DeMallie & Lougee LLP, where he founded and chaired the firm's intellectual property practice. The move to Prince Lobel was attractive because of the high degree of "back-office support" that could bolster his ability to help clients with patent applications and...

