Class Member Rips $20M Fee Bid In Morgan Stanley Deal

By Ryan Boysen (July 13, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A class member in a $68.2 million settlement with Morgan Stanley over data security incidents has filed an objection in New York federal court ripping plaintiffs attorneys for their $20 million fee request, saying the deal "gives credence to the worst stereotypes of class action abuse." In an objection filed Tuesday, Robina Frank urged U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer to drastically reduce the fee award sought by attorneys at Morgan & Morgan and Nussbaum Law Group PC. The settlement with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC will see the bank lay out $68.2 million to provide 15 million class members with...

