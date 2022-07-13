Forest Service Skipped Review Of Ore. Logging, Groups Say

By Clark Mindock (July 13, 2022, 1:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Forest Service inappropriately approved commercial logging plans on federal forests in Oregon without a thorough environmental review, environmental groups who want those approvals tossed allege in a new lawsuit. Nonprofit groups WildEarth Guardians and Oregon Wild on Tuesday asked an Oregon federal court to throw out approvals for three projects in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, which they said were granted using a categorical exclusion that's reserved only for small, low-impact and routine processes. Since the logging plans in question are anything but small – they're commercial in nature, encompass around 45 square miles and involve heavy equipment and soil-disturbing...

