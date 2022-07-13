Insurers Face Wave Of Climate Litigation, Kennedys Says

By Martin Croucher (July 13, 2022, 4:56 PM BST) -- Insurers could find themselves on the hook for a coming wave of climate-related litigation against corporate policyholders, a law firm said Wednesday. Kennedys Law said in a report that insurers could face claims under specialist commercial policies, if companies are hit with legal action by shareholders or activists for misrepresenting their environmental credentials. The firm likened the emerging wave of environmental-related litigation to the action in the late 1980s against tobacco companies. The tobacco companies were accused at the time of failing to warn consumers about the risk of lung disease and addiction, despite knowing about the dangers. "Civil action groups...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS