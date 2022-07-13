EDF To Suspend Shares As France Plans To Nationalize Co.

By Najiyya Budaly (July 13, 2022, 11:32 AM BST) -- French utility giant EDF said on Wednesday that it would suspend its shares from listing in Paris after the French government announced plans to buy the 16% of shares in the energy company that it does not already own. The French utility giant has said it will suspend trading of its equity securities in Paris after the government announced plans to buy all its remaining shares. (Vincent Isore/IP3/Getty Images) Électricité de France SA said that it has asked to suspend trading of its equity securities on the Euronext Paris. The company, which is France's leading electricity distributor, is a constituent of...

