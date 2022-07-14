Pfizer Sues To Invalidate Amgen Plasma Cell Drug Patent

By Silvia Martelli (July 14, 2022, 8:04 PM BST) -- Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has hit a rival, Amgen, with a lawsuit seeking to invalidate a patent, saying it lacks invention for components for drugs used to prevent and treat plasma cell disorders. Pfizer Ltd. said in a claim filed at the High Court on June 24 and now made public that a patent owned by Amgen Research Munich GmbH should be declared invalid because it does not disclose anything new. The Munich company is Amgen's largest research site outside the U.S. "None of the claims of the patent is in respect of a patentable invention in that the subject matter thereof...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS