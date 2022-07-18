Tonic Maker Says Bee-Themed TM Claim Can't Fly

By Alex Baldwin (July 18, 2022, 4:03 PM BST) -- A tonic water maker has pushed back at claims that it infringed a rival's bee-themed trademarks, arguing that its branding is not similar enough to bring legal action. Buzzed Drinks Ltd. argued in a recently published High Court defense that the consumers would not confuse the two brands and that several of its rivals' trademarks were too generic to warrant trademark protection. It alleged that Buzzbee's Beverages Ltd.'s word marks for "Buz" and "Buzz" merely describe the "feeling of energy, excitement and/or pleasure" that has been commonplace in the beverage industry for years. It also claimed that Buzzbee's trademark for a...

