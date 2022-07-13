UK Watchdog Probes Morrisons' Purchase Of McColl's Chain

By Najiyya Budaly (July 13, 2022, 1:37 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog said Wednesday it has launched a formal investigation to establish whether supermarket giant Morrison's proposed acquisition of the assets of convenience store chain McColl's will hinder competition for consumers in Britain. The Competition and Markets Authority said it has started probing WM Morrison Supermarkets' planned acquisition of 1,160 stores from McColl's Retail Group. Morrisons said in May that it would acquire McColl's out of insolvency — hours after administrators were appointed. But the CMA said on Wednesday that its so-called phase one investigation is "considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction, if carried into...

