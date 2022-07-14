FisherBroyles Welcomes Cross-Border M&A Partner In NY

By Emma Cueto (July 14, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Fully virtual law firm FisherBroyles LLP has added a New York-based corporate partner with a focus on mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance, particularly cross-border work. In an announcement Wednesday, FisherBroyles said that Kenju Watanabe, who has previously worked at firms including Paul Hastings LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, would greatly benefit the firm's practice in New York. Watanabe, who has also previously practiced in Japan as the chief legal and strategy officer and founder of private equity fund Nippon Sangyo Suishin Kiko, focuses in particular on U.S.-Japan cross-border matters. "We are delighted to welcome Kenju Watanabe to...

