Doctors Sue DHS, Medical Boards Over Freedom Of Speech

By Lauren Castle (July 14, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and three specialty medical boards were hit with allegations of working together to censor doctors who disapproved of COVID-19 vaccines and mandates, abortion and contraception by labeling their speech as false information. The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons Educational Foundation claimed that doctors suffered retaliation if they warned pregnant women against getting COVID-19 vaccines, criticized the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' director Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s book "The Real Anthony Fauci" or opposed views of the Biden administration. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of...

