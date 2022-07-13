Church Of Scientology Wants To Arbitrate Forced Work Claims

By Carolina Bolado (July 13, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Church of Scientology is urging a Florida federal judge to enforce an arbitration agreement signed by three individuals now suing the church for allegedly forcing them to work in abusive conditions without pay, arguing that the arbitration agreement was a condition of service in a religious order protected by the First Amendment. In a series of motions filed Tuesday in federal court in Tampa, the church and various related entities argue that plaintiffs Gawain Baxter, Laura Baxter and Valeska Paris voluntarily signed agreements requiring that disputes be arbitrated "under Scientology ecclesiastical law and justice procedures." These agreements were required for...

