Firm's Insurer Says No Coverage For Timeshare False Ad Suit

By Hope Patti (July 13, 2022, 1:14 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., law firm is not entitled to coverage for a suit accusing it of misleading consumers into thinking they could easily get out of their timeshare contracts, Hanover Insurance Co. told a Florida federal court, saying the underlying claim was made before the policy period. Hanover also argued in a motion for judgment on the pleadings filed Tuesday that it doesn't owe a duty to defend or indemnify DC Capital Law Firm LLP because coverage is barred by a prior notice exclusion, being that the firm reported the underlying suit to its previous insurer. "Under any reasonable interpretation of...

