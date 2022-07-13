Mass. Biotech Biz Gets PTAB To Wipe Alzheimer's Drug Patent

By Andrew Karpan (July 13, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A panel of Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges has sided with arguments from Boston biotech developer Alzheon Inc. that the patent office never should have granted a patent to a smaller Chinese rival that covers a way of using a type of sulfonic acid to potentially treat Alzheimer's disease. The win for Alzheon came in the form of a 111-page tome the board issued Tuesday, a few months after holding a hearing on a petition Alzheon's lawyers lodged at the board last year. The company had challenged all the claims in a patent that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued...

