BMW's Car Tech PTAB Win Spurs Appeal From Patent Biz

By Jasmin Jackson (July 13, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The owner of an in-vehicle computer patent is appealing a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision siding with BMW to invalidate its patent. Patent-holding company Stragent LLC said in its Wednesday notice of appeal to the Federal Circuit that a three-judge PTAB panel on Tuesday wrongfully axed all 30 claims in its technology patent covering communication and monitoring systems within automobiles — which is at the center of its underlying patent suit against BMW of North America LLC over allegedly infringing vehicles, such as the automaker's i3 and i8 models. According to Stragent, the panel erred in its finding that the...

