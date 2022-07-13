Man Accused Of Staging Anti-Trump Arson To Defraud Insurer

By Ben Zigterman (July 13, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors accused a Minnesota man of filing more than $300,000 in fraudulent insurance claims after staging an anti-Trump arson attack. Denis Vladmirovich Molla pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Minnesota federal court to the charges in the two-count indictment, which alleged that he received $61,000 from the unnamed insurance company and $17,000 from GoFundMe donors. In September 2020, Molla reported that someone lit his camper on fire and that his garage had been spray-painted with "Biden 2020," "BLM" and an Antifa symbol, according to the five-page indictment. He claimed that his camper was targeted because it had a Trump 2020 flag...

