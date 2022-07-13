Fed. Circ. Affirms Refusal To Block ITC Case In FRAND Fight

By Britain Eakin (July 13, 2022, 2:12 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday backed a decision by Chief U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly denying a bid by Thales to bar Koninklijke Philips NV from seeking an exclusion order at the U.S. International Trade Commission in a fight between the parties over standard essential patents. Thales DIS AIS Deutschland GmbH failed to meet the key requirement to get injunctive relief by showing irreparable harm was likely without it, according to the precedential decision that was handed down about a month after a three-judge panel grilled attorneys for both parties during oral arguments. An attorney for Thales had argued during the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS