Sioux Tribe Says SD County's Voting Plans Creating 'Chaos'

By Andrew Westney (July 13, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Lower Brule Sioux Tribe pressed a South Dakota federal judge on Wednesday to require Lyman County officials to use a revised map of political districts for upcoming elections, saying that it's not too late to do so and that any difficulty sticking to the state's election schedule is the county's own fault. Lyman County recently pushed back against an injunction bid by the federally recognized Lower Brule Sioux Tribe, saying the current cycle is already underway and it's not possible to replace the county's existing at-large voting system ahead of local elections in November. The tribe says the current system disadvantages Native...

