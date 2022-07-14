Greenhouse Maker Says Cannabis Grower Infringed Patent

By Madeline Lyskawa (July 14, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Cannabis grower Copperstate Farms has been accused by a greenhouse design patent holder of stealing its unique design complete with a climate control section and of infringing its patent. In a complaint filed Monday in Arizona federal court, Houweling Intellectual Properties Incorporated sought to enforce its patent rights against Copperstate Farms LLC's alleged infringement of intellectual property – U.S. Patent No. 8,707,617 – covering a greenhouse with a perimeter climate control system that functions by pulling outside air into the system and recirculating it. The greenhouse developed by Casey Houweling, the patent holding company's principal, was intended to grow vegetables, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS