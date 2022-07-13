House Panel Sends 'Documented Dreamer' Proposal To Floor

By Alyssa Aquino (July 13, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A proposal that would protect so-called Documented Dreamers from aging out of their immigration statuses advanced out of the House of Representatives' Rules Committee, heading to the floor for a vote. After culling hundreds of proposed amendments from the National Defense Authorization Act of Fiscal Year 2023, the Rules Committee allowed bipartisan lawmakers to attach a provision to the annual spending bill that would allow immigrant youth who came to the U.S. on their parents' visas to continue benefiting from their guardians' immigration status after they turn 21. If the proposal is included in the final spending bill, it would prevent...

