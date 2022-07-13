Linklaters Snags 2 CLO Partners From Alston & Bird

By Rachel Rippetoe (July 13, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Linklaters has picked up three lawyers from Alston & Bird to join its capital markets practice in New York, the firm announced Wednesday. Partners Joseph Gambino and Peter Williams and senior associate Elizabeth Walker all joined the firm this week, bolstering its offerings in structured finance and derivatives, according to a Linklaters LLP statement. "Joseph and Peter offer industry-leading expertise with over 40 years of combined experience, which will further strengthen our ability to provide clients with high-quality advice as we continue to expand our coverage in the U.S," Tom McGrath, head of Linklaters' U.S. global practice, said in the firm's...

