NC Bar Names An In-House Atty As President For First Time

By Sue Reisinger (July 15, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- For the first time, the North Carolina Bar Association is being led by an in-house counsel, who believes his mix of business and legal experience gives him a "different perspective" on the job. Clayton Morgan, the Raleigh-based associate general counsel of Duke Energy Corp., became head of the 17,000-member bar association during its annual meeting in late June. He will also serve as the 2022-23 North Carolina Bar Foundation president. Morgan told Law360 Pulse on Friday that his first act as bar president was to create two new board committees — one on membership and one on strategic planning. "We need...

