Hospital Defends Bid To Send Pension Claims To Arbitration

By Grace Elletson (July 13, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area hospital asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to knock down a motion by a Service Employees International Union affiliate and an SEIU pension fund to dismiss its arbitration bid, arguing that the union is required to resolve its pension payment dispute outside of court. University of Pittsburgh Medical Center-affiliated UPMC McKeesport said a collective bargaining agreement between the hospital and SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania obligates the union to arbitrate its claims that the health care facility failed to pay more than $288,000 into nurses' pension funds during their employment probation periods. While the union and the SEIU National Industry Pension Fund...

