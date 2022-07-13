Medical Biz Says SPAC Suit Belongs In Delaware, Not Texas

By Rose Krebs (July 13, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Hormone therapy company Biote wants the Delaware Chancery Court to halt a suit filed in Texas by its founder alleging that company officers, Cooley LLP, and others deceived him into giving up control of the company, saying the dispute must be adjudicated in the First State. On Monday, Biote Corporation filed suit against Dr. Gary S. Donovitz and also asked the Chancery Court to expedite the matter and issue a temporary restraining order barring Donovitz from proceeding with the Texas suit. Biote argues that its certificate of incorporation "requires stockholders to bring certain actions exclusively in Delaware," including "actions asserting breaches...

