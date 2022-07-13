Ranch, Green Groups Say Lithium Mine Wrongly Approved

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (July 13, 2022, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A Nevada ranch and conservation groups on Tuesday asked a federal judge to strike down the federal government's approval of an open-air lithium mining project, arguing there is no legal basis to allow waste dumps on public lands. In separate briefs, Bartell Ranch LLC and four green groups, including Great Basin Resource Watch and Western Watersheds Project, told a Nevada federal judge that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management was wrong to have approved Lithium Nevada Corp.'s Thacker Pass mine. The groups said the BLM violated the Federal Land Policy and Management Act when it approved the use of waste and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS