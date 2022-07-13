Amazon Faces Heat For Giving Police Access To Ring Videos

By Allison Grande (July 13, 2022, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Amazon's Ring unit has turned over video recordings to law enforcement without a warrant or users' permission nearly a dozen times so far this year, the company disclosed in response to privacy and government surveillance concerns raised by a Democratic senator. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., last month pressed Amazon to detail how its home security brand Ring protects privacy rights. The senator expressed particular concern with the home security firm's Neighbors Public Safety Service, through which police agencies may request local Ring users' recordings to aid law enforcement efforts, and asked Amazon for more information about how audio and video recordings are stored...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS