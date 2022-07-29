In-House At A Cannabis Company: The Int'l Trademark Issues

By Stephanie Melnychuk (July 29, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- As the legal cannabis industry burgeons into a multibillion-dollar industry, unique compliance considerations are arising. In this Expert Analysis series, in-house counsel at cannabis companies discuss the biggest issues they're navigating in this ever-evolving area of law. Stephanie Melnychuk The medical use of cannabis has been legalized in nearly 40 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, and the recreational or adult use of cannabis is also legal in D.C. and 19 states. Canada also legalized the recreational sale of cannabis in October 2018,[1] but since then the industry has struggled to develop a positive image for itself, and cannabis companies have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS