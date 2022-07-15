LED Seller Says Cannabis Grower's Defect Suit Is Too Vague

By Mike Curley (July 15, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Growing lights seller Top Shelf LED Inc. is asking a Washington federal court to throw out claims from a cannabis grower alleging that a defect in its lights caused a fire at one of the grower's facilities, saying the complaint fails to specify the defect. In a motion filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington, Top Shelf took aim at an amended complaint filed in June by Phat N Sticky LLC, saying it contains nothing but vague recitations of the elements of its claims and conclusions without factual allegations as to how the lights caused...

