Obstruction Charges Added Against Ex-Pilgrim's Pride Exec

By Matthew Perlman (July 13, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A former Pilgrim's Pride executive facing criminal price-fixing charges has been hit with additional charges for allegedly intimidating a witness during the investigation and destroying evidence. A Colorado grand jury handed down a superseding indictment Tuesday in a case accusing four former Pilgrim's Pride employees of participating in a nationwide scheme to rig bids and fix the price of chicken sold to restaurants and grocery chains from 2012 until at least 2019. The indictment keeps antitrust charges against the four men and adds counts against former Pilgrim's Pride general manager Timothy Stiller for alleged witness tampering and for obstruction over allegations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS