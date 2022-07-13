Pa. Judge Won't Ship Billing Fraud Case To Defendant's State

By Matthew Santoni (July 13, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Kansas chiropractor accused of fraudulently billing government health programs for electro-acupuncture devices can't get his "unnecessarily protracted" case moved to his home state because it would require bringing new prosecutors and a new judge up to speed, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg said various factors weighed in favor of keeping the False Claims Act case against Timothy Warren and his company, Titan Medical Compliance LLC, in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, given that the investigation had been led by prosecutors in Philadelphia and at least part of the billing scheme was carried out...

