Virus Coverage Suits Still High After Early Pandemic Spike

By Ben Zigterman (July 13, 2022, 11:28 PM EDT) -- When a New Orleans restaurant filed a business interruption suit against its insurer seeking coverage for losses three days after the governor's pandemic order, it kicked off what a new report from Lex Machina shows was a stark increase in insurance litigation after the outbreak of COVID-19. The beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 touched off a spike in business interruption suits filed in federal courts across the country with 1,500 filed, an increase of more than 255% from the previous year in which 422 suits were filed, according to a report from Lex Machina. In 2020, 1,500 business interruption...

