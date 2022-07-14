JLL Hires Sustainability Leader From Deloitte

By Brent Godwin (July 14, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A sustainability professional from Deloitte with more than a decade of experience has joined real estate brokerage JLL to work on its advisory team for clean energy and infrastructure, the company announced Wednesday. Andrew Linowes, who has a Certified Energy Manager designation from the Association of Energy Engineers, officially joined JLL on June 22 as vice president of clean energy and infrastructure. Based in Washington, D.C., he was previously a senior manager at Deloitte, where he led a team advising on renewable energy supply for the U.S. Department of Defense. "My entire career has been motivated by sustainability in the built...

