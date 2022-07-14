Oil Trader Sues Liberty For Contaminated Product Coverage

By Emily Enfinger (July 14, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- An oil and gas trader is alleging that Liberty Mutual breached its policy when it denied coverage of more than $3 million in losses after thousands of barrels of oil were contaminated. The trader, Grey Rock Gathering & Marketing, filed suit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. on Wednesday in Texas federal court, claiming the insurer breached its contract when it denied coverage of a multimillion-dollar hit it suffered after barrels of oil were contaminated at a storage warehouse in Louisiana and had to be sold at a significant discount. In 2021, the oil trader negotiated an agreement to sell Chevron a...

