FDA Clears Novavax, Adding Option For COVID Vax Holdouts

By Lauren Berg (July 13, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved emergency use of Novavax Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine for adults, providing a new option for coronavirus vaccine holdouts. The FDA issued the emergency use authorization about a month after the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted overwhelmingly to approve the Novavax vaccine for people over the age of 18. Novavax's product is administered as a two-dose jab, three weeks apart, according to the FDA. The approval occurred despite concerns about potential cardiac side effects with the product, which uses relatively traditional technology that could help convince vaccine skeptics to get the...

