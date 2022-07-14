Texas Man Must Pay $2.8M For 'Ponzi-Type Scheme'

By Renee Hickman (July 14, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Texas man who operated a $13 million "Ponzi-type scheme" must pay back $2.8 million of the ill-gotten gains, a Dallas federal judge ordered Wednesday. Patrick O. Howard, 49, of McKinney, Texas, pled guilty on Nov. 3, 2020, to persuading more than 100 investors to buy into a private fund and overstating their earning capacity before misusing the money. Howard told investors they would receive a 12% annual return on the fund, which cost investors $50,000 person per membership unit. But the quarterly cash payments the investors received were made up of other investors' contributions rather than any capital gains from the fund. According to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS